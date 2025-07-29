Langston Britton: Chicago area teen drowns at church camp in Wisconsin

The Brief A 14-year-old from the Chicago area died while swimming at a Wisconsin church camp. Emergency crews responded to Sawyer Lake at Silver Birch Ranch, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. The boy was identified in a GoFundMe campaign as Langston Britton, a high school student from Plainfield.



A 14-year-old boy from the Chicago area died last week in a drowning accident while attending a church camp in Wisconsin.

What we know:

On Friday, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible drowning in Sawyer Lake at Silver Birch Ranch, which is a Christian camp located in White Lake, Wisconsin.

Deputies, firefighters, EMS and a Lifelink helicopter responded to the scene at about 1:30 p.m.

According to a statement from the camp, the boy — identified in a GoFundMe campaign as Langston Britton — was swimming with friends from his church youth group when he went underwater and never resurfaced. Lifeguards were immediately notified. They were able to locate and recover Britton's body and begin CPR until EMS arrived.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Britton died at the scene.

Langston Britton | GoFundMe

According to the GoFundMe, Britton was a high school student with Community Christian Church in Plainfield.

What they're saying:

The GoFundMe's creator, who is a pastor and family friend to the Brittons, described the teen as loved by all and said his "presence brought warmth and joy to every room he entered. He had a unique way of making people feel seen, heard, and deeply valued…"

"Though his time on earth was heartbreakingly short, Langston’s impact was eternal," Pastor John Ciesniewski wrote. "He taught us to love more deeply, to forgive more freely, and to live with courage and wonder. His smile was unforgettable. His faith unwavering."

What we don't know:

It's unclear how exactly Britton went underwater and drowned.