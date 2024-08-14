Lansing bank robbery: FBI offers reward in search for suspect

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Lansing last Friday morning.

The robbery happened around 10:05 a.m. at the First Savings Bank of Hegewisch, located at 18207 Burnham Ave. The suspect walked into the bank, made a verbal demand for money, and implied he had a handgun.

The man is described as a white male, possibly between 40 and 60 years old, with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, black sunglasses, and a light-colored medical face mask. He also had on a purple and green plaid button-up shirt over a black undershirt, dark cargo pants, and dark shoes. A blue Walmart shopping bag was seen in his hand, and he wore a watch on his right wrist.

Lansing bank robbery suspect | FBI

The suspect managed to flee on foot and remains at large. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700 or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be given anonymously.