Lansing man shoots woman, charged with attempted murder: police

A Lansing man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder following a shooting early Sunday morning that left a woman injured.

The Lansing Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 17700 block of Burnham Avenue at 12:28 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found several people outside and a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity. She was treated by Lansing Fire Department paramedics and transported to a hospital.

Witnesses reported that the suspect fled into a nearby home. In response, authorities secured the area out of an abundance of caution. The occupants of the home exited peacefully, and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Christopher D. Hall | LPD

According to police, 33-year-old Christopher D. Hall fired the handgun that injured the woman and caused others to flee. He was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Hall was processed at the Lansing Police Department and transported to the Cook County Courthouse for his first appearance.