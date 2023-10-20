Lansing police rescue hawk stuck in glue trap

article

Lansing police rescued a hawk that was stuck in a glue trap earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the Lansing Police Department was called out to assist with a female Cooper's Hawk that was stuck in a glue trap and unable to fly.

The hawk was in a panic and would not leave from under a vehicle.

Eventually, officials were able to drive the hawk out from under the vehicle and a member of the police department captured her without causing harm to the hawk.

The hawk was taken to the Willowbrook Wildlife Center the next day, where staff removed the trap without incident.

Though the hawk looked to be in good health, she will be staying at the wildlife center for a few more days until she can be released back into the wild.