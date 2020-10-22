LAPD asks for help identifying woman seen on video attempting to kidnap 1-year-old

Detectives asked for the public's help Thursday identifying a suspect who allegedly attempted to kidnap two children in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, around 6 p.m. on Oct. 18, the victim went to a local restaurant on the 100 block of West Manchester Avenue. The female suspect walked up to the victim as she was walking to her car and demanded that she hand over her young brother. Police said the woman tried to grab the 1-year-old boy from the victim's arms and claimed the boy was her child.

Surveillance video shows the victim walking to her car with her younger brother in her arms. The suspect followed the pair out in the parking lot and once again tried to take the child from the victim's arms.

The victim called for help and ran back into the restaurant.

Detectives said that the same suspect then made her way to the 8000 block of South Main Street and entered a gated apartment courtyard where several children were playing. The suspect allegedly grabbed a 5-year-old child from that location and tried to leave the area with him. Family members saw the suspect trying to leave with the child and stopped the suspect from taking him.

The suspect was described by the LAPD as "a Hispanic female between 20 to 35-years-old, standing approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 135 pounds with short cropped brown hair. She was wearing a white shirt, light green shorts, and dark slippers."

The LAPD recommends residents in the area to consider the following:

• Always be alert to your surroundings and the people around you.

• Try to stay in well-lit areas.

• If you feel you’re being followed, walk to a well-populated area.

• Report the crime to the police. Try to describe the attacker accurately.

• Your actions can help prevent others from becoming victims.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was urged to contact 77th Division, Crimes Against Person Detectives, Detective Preciado at 323-786-5412. During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.