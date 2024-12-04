Massive fire at Elgin homeless encampment halts Metra service, no injuries: officials

A large fire at a homeless encampment in Elgin prompted a massive response from officials and halted Metra trains until further notice.

The fire was reported at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of N. State Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found two to three structures fully engulfed in flames, according to the Elgin Fire Department.

No injuries were reported among the residents of the encampment or to responding firefighters.

Fire crews are still searching through the area to ensure no one was affected by the fire.

Due to the fire's proximity to nearby railroad tracks, Metra train service has been halted for the time being.

"Due to an ongoing fire adjacent to the tracks near Big Timber Road, outbound trains will not operate past Elgin until further notice. Metra will provide updates as information becomes available," Metra said.

The public is also urged to avoid the area, specifically between Kimball Street and Wing Street and the Kimball Street Bridge, according to Elgin police.

Metra said it is not operating trains past Elgin until further notice due to the fire.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.