Large group beating, robbing people in the Loop: police

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of recent robberies reported this month in the Loop.

In each incident, a group of five to 10 people surrounded the victims and demanded their property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The suspects would then strike the victims with their hands and feet until the victims gave up their property, according to police.

Chicago police say the group consisted of African-American males and females between 14 and 19-years-old.

The robberies happened:

About 11:30 p.m. Aug. 14, in the 300 block of South State Street;

About 5:23 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 100 block of East Balbo Drive; and

About 1:03 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 400 block of South State.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.