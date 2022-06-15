Wheaton police respond to 'false report'

A large police presence in suburban Wheaton Wednesday night turned out to be nothing.

The city of Wheaton tweeted at 6:53 p.m. that there was a large police presence in the area of County Farm Road and Roosevelt Road (Route 38).

The city advised the public to avoid the area and choose a different route.

"We will update once this area is clear," the city said in the tweet.

At 7:32 p.m., the city of Wheaton tweeted that the situation "has been resolved" — and that "It was determined to a be a false report. There is no threat to the community."

No further details were immediately available.