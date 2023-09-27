City Council to cast final vote on top cop nominee Larry Snelling

City Council will vote Wednesday on whether to confirm Larry Snelling as Chicago's next police superintendent.

Snelling received unanimous approval from a City Council committee last week. The final confirmation vote will take place at 10 a.m. in City Hall.

Snelling is a 30-year member of the Chicago Police Department and currently serves as the Chief of Counterterrorism for the Chicago Police Department. He oversees 1,200 department members assigned to multiple divisions including Criminal Networks, Airport Operations and the Public Transportation Section.

"It is a tremendous honor to answer the call to serve my hometown and the people of Chicago as superintendent of the Chicago Police Department," Snelling said in a statement upon his nomination. "It is also a tremendous responsibility, and one that I do not take lightly."

"In order to continue to make progress as a department, we must embrace innovation, continue to strengthen morale, and go further in strengthening bonds of trust between police and community," Snelling said.

Previously, Snelling served as the Deputy Chief Area 2 from 2020 until 2022, Commander of the 7th District in 2020, Lieutenant of the 7th District from 2019 until 2020, Sergeant of Training from 2011 until 2019, Sergeant of Patrol of the 22nd District from 2010 until 2011 and as an instructor in the training academy from 2001 until 2010.

Snelling also redesigned the department’s current use-of-force training model around national best practices and constitutional policing, and he has testified as an expert in federal use-of-force cases, the committee said.

Academically, he received his BA from DePaul University and is currently a candidate for a Masters of Ethical Leadership from the University of Chicago.

Snelling was one of three finalists nominated by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability. The other two finalists were Shon Barnes, the police chief in Madison, Wisconsin; and Angel Novalez, Chicago police chief of constitutional policing and reform.

Snelling will succeed David Brown, who in March announced that he would step down the day after Chicago’s mayoral primary election in which crime was a central issue. Then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost that primary, and Brandon Johnson went on to win the mayoral race in April.