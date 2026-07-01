Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling announces retirement

The Brief Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling announced Wednesday that he will retire on July 15 after 34 years with the department, including nearly three years as the city's top cop. Snelling highlighted declines in shootings, homicides and violent crime during his tenure, while thanking officers, community members and city leaders for their support. The longtime officer leaves after overseeing major challenges including the 2024 Democratic National Convention, downtown "teen takeovers" and the deaths of four Chicago officers in the line of duty.



Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling announced his retirement Wednesday after 34 years of service in the department, the last two of which as the city's top cop.

In a statement, Snelling announced his final day in the department would be on July 15. CPD veteran Fred Waller will serve as interim superintendent after his departure.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling's letter to Chicago

What they're saying:

"To my fellow Chicagoans,"

"After more than 30 years of service within the Chicago Police Department, I have made the difficult decision to retire on July 15, 2026. Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to give back to the city I love through different assignments across the department. I must also thank Mayor Brandon Johnson for choosing me to serve the residents of Chicago and to lead the heroic men and women of the Chicago Police Department.

"During the past three years, I have had the privilege to lead this department through the 2024 Democratic National Convention and a record-low reduction in shootings, homicides and violent crime. While this happened during my tenure as Superintendent, the hard and courageous work of the members of the Chicago Police Department should be given the credit. Though I am proud of what we have achieved, there is more to be done, and I am confident that we created a foundation for further progress.

"Our members risk their lives 24 hours a day and 365 days a year to keep the people of our city safe, and it has been my honor to witness this lifesaving work every single day of my career. We do not do this work alone. Thank you to our fellow Chicagoans, who also step up in our communities citywide to work alongside us as we strengthen safety in every neighborhood for our families and children.

"I am closing out this chapter of my life with a heart full of gratitude for every Chicagoan and every community partner who embraced me during my time at the Chicago Police Department. Thank you does not fully express my appreciation for you, the people of Chicago. I ask that you continue to extend this same warmth and support to every member of the department. This can be a thankless job at times, and a simple thank you or act of kindness can mean everything to the men and women who give so much for our city.

"As I reflect on the past three years, I also reflect on the most difficult moments we have had as a department and city. Families in this city lost loved ones to violence, and too many officers were killed in the line of duty because of the same violence they worked to protect everyone from. No matter what, I will always work to ensure the sacrifices of our fallen heroes and the strength and resilience of our Gold Star Families are never forgotten.

"My t-shirt I wore as a new recruit is framed in my office and is a reminder of where I started. When I walked into the Police Academy at 22 years old, I wanted to protect those who needed help and make a difference in the lives around me. More than three decades later, I hope I did just that."

The backstory:

In May, Snelling dismissed rumors that he planned to retire, saying he remains committed to leading the department and serving the city.

"In this profession, we ask a lot of people and we give a lot, but I can tell you right now that rumors are rumors and that's what they are," Snelling said.

"I'm here for this city. I'm here for the residents of this city, I'm here for this police department and I'm here for our police officers. I want to make sure that the work that we've done up to this point continues. So I'm going to be here as long as I have to be here or until it's time," Snelling said.

On Wednesday, Snelling said the time is now.

Snelling's achievements and challenges

Background:

Under Snelling's leadership, homicides in Chicago last year fell to the lowest level seen in six decades, according to department data.

2023: 623

2024: 587

2025: 416

Other notable challenges in Snelling's tenure included leading security for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, managing relationships with federal agents during Operation Midway Blitz and controlling the rise of "teen takeovers" downtown.

Four Chicago police officers were killed in the line of duty during Snelling's tenure:

April 21, 2024 — Officer Luis M. Huesca

Nov. 4, 2024 — Officer Enrique Martinez

June 5, 2025 — Officer Krystal Rivera

April 25, 2025 — Officer John Bartholomew

The news comes after the department said Patrol Chief Jon Hein retired in May. It was unclear why Hein was leaving the post.

Larry Snelling background with CPD

Timeline:

Here's a look at Snelling's rise through the ranks of the department:

1992 — Patrol officer in his home community of Englewood

2001 to 2010 — Instructor in the CPD training academy

2010 to 2011 — Sergeant of Patrol of the 22nd District

2011 to 2019 — Sergeant of Training

2019 to 2020 — Lieutenant of the 7th District

2020 — Commander of the 7th District

2020 to 2022 — Deputy Chief of Area Two

2022 to 2023 — Chief of Counterterrorism

Sept. 27, 2023 — Snelling sworn in as Chicago's top cop

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, others react

What they're saying:

Mayor Brandon Johnson:

"Superintendent Snelling has dedicated 34 years to serving the people of Chicago. We thank him for his unwavering commitment to the Chicago Police Department and wish him the best in his next chapter.



"Before joining the Chicago Police Department, Superintendent Snelling was shaped by this city, growing up on Chicago’s South Side. A proud graduate of Englewood High School, he continued his education at DePaul University before joining the Chicago Police Department in 1992 as a patrol officer in Englewood, the very neighborhood that raised him. Over the course of his career, he served as a sergeant, led Physical Skills and Operations Training at the Chicago Police Academy, served as Commander and Deputy Chief of Area 2, and ultimately rose to lead the department as superintendent. He is a Chicagoan through and through, and his career reflects a lifelong commitment to serving the city he has always called home.



"We’re grateful for Superintendent Snelling’s dedicated leadership and the work we’ve accomplished together to advance a community safety strategy rooted in strong partnerships and deep community engagement across Chicago.



"Leadership may transition, but our commitment to building safe communities and serving our residents with care and compassion does not. As we continue through the summer, the structures, coordination, and partnerships that drive our community safety efforts remain firmly in place. Keeping Chicagoans safe remains our highest priority, and residents can be confident that the comprehensive summer safety plan already underway will continue without interruption.



"Interim Superintendent Fred Waller, another dedicated veteran of the Chicago Police Department, will lead the department during this transition as the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability begins the search process. Interim Superintendent Waller will be supported by the department’s new First Deputy, Antoinette Ursitti. As members of Superintendent Snelling’s leadership team, they have been instrumental in advancing the strategies that have delivered unprecedented public safety gains for the residents of this city. Both Mayor Johnson and Superintendent Snelling have the utmost confidence in this leadership team moving forward.



"Together with our officers, community partners, and sister agencies, we’ll continue working every day to ensure Chicagoans and visitors alike can safely enjoy their neighborhoods, parks, festivals, and public spaces throughout the rest of the summer."

Chicago's 32nd Ward Alderman Scott Waguespack:

"Superintendent Larry Snelling retiring July 15th is a serious loss for our City. Doesn't help that it's midsummer. He is a great leader in the department and will be missed."

Chicago's 36th Ward Alderman Gilbert Villegas:

"After more than three decades of dedicated service to the people of Chicago, Superintendent Larry Snelling has announced his retirement from the Chicago Police Department. Serving our city in law enforcement is never an easy calling. It requires sacrifice, resilience, and a commitment to protecting others, often under the most difficult circumstances. Throughout his career, Superintendent Snelling answered that call with professionalism and integrity. I want to thank Superintendent Snelling for his years of service and for his leadership during a challenging time for our city. On behalf of the residents of the 36th Ward, I wish Superintendent Snelling and his family good health, happiness, and a well-earned retirement. Thank you for your service to Chicago."

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias:

"I want to thank Superintendent Larry Snelling for his decades of service to the people of Chicago and for his commitment to leading the Chicago Police Department during a challenging time for our city. Public safety is one of the most fundamental responsibilities of government, and serving in this role requires dedication, resilience, and a willingness to make difficult decisions every day. This transition is an important opportunity to ensure the city works to strengthen trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Chicago deserves a leader who is committed to reducing violence, supporting officers, embracing accountability, and working collaboratively with residents to ensure every neighborhood is safe."

Chicago's 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly:

"Larry Snelling is an exemplar Police Superintendent who has served our city with integrity and professionalism. I wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement. Yet, at the end of the day, this one is a big loss for the city of Chicago."