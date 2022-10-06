Las Vegas Strip stabbing: 2 dead, multiple injured outside casino

Two people are dead and at least six others injured following a stabbing outside a Las Vegas casino Thursday morning.

Las Vegas Police responded to the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Wynn Hotel, around 11:42 a.m. for reports of a mass stabbing.

Officials say a total of eight people were stabbed, two of which died. Three people are listed in critical condition, while the other victims are listed in stable.

Police say the suspect is in custody and a large kitchen knife was recovered. A motive for the stabbing is unknown.

Roads around the area are closed off as officials investigate.

This is a developing story, check back for updates