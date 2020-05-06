Latinx community in Chicago being hit hard by COVID-19

Chicago officials said Wednesday that the number of new coronavirus cases among the Latinx community has surged in recent weeks, deepening concerns that the virus disproportionately affects minority communities.

Public health officials say that just a month ago, 14% of people in Chicago who tested positive were of the Latinx community, but now that proportion has risen to 37%. The city’s population is about 29% Hispanic, according to public health officials.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the numbers “breathtaking” and said community leaders and health care providers will help the city communicate more with Hispanic residents.

“Nothing about this is OK and we can never allow ourselves to think that it is,” Lightfoot said.

Pritzker said one-third of the state’s 200 COVID-19 testing sites are in Latinx communities and many have bilingual support.