Boy, 14, charged with carjacking rideshare driver at gunpoint on West Side

A teenage boy was charged in connection with the armed carjacking and robbery of a rideshare driver last March in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 14-year-old was allegedly part of a group who stole a vehicle from a 25-year-old rideshare driver at gunpoint on March 31 in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

The teen, who has not been identified due to his age, was arrested Monday in the Lawndale neighborhood. He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm, both felonies.

No further information was provided.