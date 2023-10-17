Lawndale armed robbery: Man held up by 2 gunmen

A man was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was getting out of a car around 2:48 a.m. when a gray Nissan SUV pulled up and two gunmen got out and demanded his property in the 2200 block of South Kenneth Avenue, police said.

The victim complied and the gunmen took his belongings and fled eastbound down the alley in the vehicle.

There were no reported injuries and no one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.