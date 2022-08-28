Lawndale man faces assault, carjacking charges: Chicago police

A 23-year-old Lawndale man is facing assault and carjacking charges after forcefully taking a man's vehicle in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, police say.

Donald Nolton was identified as the offender that assaulted a 45-year-old man and took his car in May 2022 in the 4800 block of West Division Street.

Nolton was arrested on Saturday in Little Village.

No additional information is available at this time.