Expand / Collapse search

Lawndale mass shooting leaves 5 wounded

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Five people were shot and wounded in Lawndale Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of South Tripp.

At about 12:12 a.m., five people were outside among a large group when an unknown person inside a black four-door Nissan fired shots, police said.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, and a 37-year-old man was shot in the back and lower backside. Both are listed in good condition.  

New details emerge about Chicago man charged with killing River North bank teller

A 35-year-old Chicago man was charged Friday with fatally stabbing a Chase bank employee in River North earlier this week.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

A 25-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the hip, and a 33-year-old woman was shot in the leg. They self-transported to the hospital and are in good condition, police said.  

A 34-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg and is in fair condition. 

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives continue to investigate.