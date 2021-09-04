Lawndale mass shooting leaves 5 wounded
CHICAGO - Five people were shot and wounded in Lawndale Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of South Tripp.
At about 12:12 a.m., five people were outside among a large group when an unknown person inside a black four-door Nissan fired shots, police said.
A 22-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, and a 37-year-old man was shot in the back and lower backside. Both are listed in good condition.
A 25-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the hip, and a 33-year-old woman was shot in the leg. They self-transported to the hospital and are in good condition, police said.
A 34-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg and is in fair condition.
No one is in custody. Area Four detectives continue to investigate.