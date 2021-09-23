Lawsuit aims to block vaccine mandate for Illinois schools

A court challenge over Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's vaccine mandate has been delayed.

Four employees with St. Charles District 303 and Geneva District 304 claim there is no legal right to demand vaccinations.

They filed a lawsuit in Kane County last week to block the governor’s executive order that school employees must be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Pritzker should be named in the suit. The employee's lawyer is set to add him to it.

A hearing is expected next week.

