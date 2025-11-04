Lawsuit accuses Broadview ICE facility of denying detainees legal access, basic care

The Brief Two Illinois men are suing the federal government, claiming detainees at the Broadview ICE facility are mistreated and denied legal access. The Department of Homeland Security denies the allegations, saying the facility provides adequate care and only holds detainees temporarily. A federal judge was set to hear the case Tuesday morning in Chicago.



Two Illinois men originally from Mexico are suing the federal government, alleging detainees at the Broadview ICE facility are being treated "like animals."

What we know:

The class-action lawsuit names Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino. It accused federal agents of denying detainees access to attorneys and keeping them in deplorable conditions, including limited food, water and medical care, as well as a lack of beds and pillows.

One of the plaintiffs was abruptly transferred out of the Broadview facility last week, prompting a judge to order both men to appear in court Tuesday morning either in person or virtually.

Samuel Cole, chief immigration counsel for the ACLU of Illinois, said it is "outrageous" that detainees are being asked to sign English-language forms waiving their rights to appear in immigration court, despite many not being able to read or understand English.

The other side:

In a filing submitted to the U.S. District Court on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security urged a judge to reject the request for emergency court intervention over alleged mistreatment at the Broadview ICE facility. The agency argued that detainees at Broadview are provided with adequate food, water, shelter, and medical care, and that the conditions described in the lawsuit are overstated.

Federal attorneys emphasized that Broadview is a short-term processing center, not a long-term detention site, and that detainees are typically held there for only brief periods before being transferred elsewhere.

The filing stated that individuals in custody are given foil blankets, access to toilets and drinking water, three daily meals including at least one hot meal, and basic hygiene products upon request. DHS also noted that the facility is cleaned daily, detainees have access to telephones for legal and personal calls, and they can request medical attention or prescribed medication as needed.

The government further defended detainees’ access to attorneys, saying ICE provides pro bono legal information in English and Spanish and uses interpreters when needed.

Dig deeper:

The case was scheduled to be heard at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday before a federal judge at the Dirksen Federal Building.