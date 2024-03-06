Lawsuit claims deaf man was denied service at suburban Dunkin'

A deaf man filed a lawsuit this week against a Chicago suburb, a police officer and two local businesses for alleged discrimination.

In a federal court filing, Scott Angel brought forth a lawsuit against the Village of Sauk Village, a Sauk Village police officer and two local businesses, a Dunkin’ franchise, and Gas n Wash truck stop service center, citing disability discrimination.

According to the lawsuit, on Feb. 8 and 9, the Dunkin located at 1445 E. Sauk Trail allegedly refused to serve Angel due to his deafness, despite having served him previously.

Even though Angel consistently ordered the same iced coffee, he was turned away and handed a note saying, "You Are Not Served Here." The employee also allegedly told Scott "You gotta go bud!"

Upon attempting to enter, he was once again denied service.

The Dunkin franchise, owned by S V Donuts Inc. and situated within the Gas n Wash truck stop, allegedly escalated the situation by demanding Angel leave the premises.

Subsequently, the Gas n Wash manager called the police to have Angel removed.

Upon police arrival, the suit alleges the officer solely communicated with Gas n Wash and Dunkin employees, refusing to accommodate Angel's hearing impairment.

Despite Angel's request to use a pen, the officer declined and ordered him to leave.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and aims to compel the Village and corporate defendants to implement comprehensive disability training programs and adopt auxiliary aids to facilitate effective communication with deaf individuals and accommodate disabilities.