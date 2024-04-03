Lawsuit claims suburban park district knowingly employed sex predator

The Glenview Park District is facing a new lawsuit after allegedly keeping a lifeguard on staff that had multiple child sexual abuse complaints against him.

Zachary Cortes, a lifeguard with the Glenview Park District, was arrested in January on charges of disorderly conduct and sexual exploitation of a minor.

His arrest came after a child told her mother he exposed himself to her and "asked her to touch him," the law firm says.

On Wednesday, a new lawsuit was filed, claiming the park district knew of prior complaints of abuse before his arrest.

"… The Glenview Park District was aware that various female children reported on 1/5/24 that Mr. Cortes had exposed himself to female minors visiting the Splash Landings Indoor Aquatic Center, where he worked as a lifeguard," the law firm states. "Reports hold that the Glenview Park District continued to employ him from 1/5/24 to 1/20/24."

Despite this, attorneys say the park district did not fire Cortez.

The lawsuit was filed by a mother, on behalf of her daughter, with Curcio & Casciato, LLC. They are seeking an amount in excess of $50,000.