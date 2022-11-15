Lawsuit filed after shocking video shows boy falling from climbing wall at Navy Pier

The family of an 8-year-old boy who was seriously injured after falling off a climbing wall at Navy Pier is now suing the Chicago tourist attraction.

Erin and Gideon Brewer filed the 10 count lawsuit against Navy Pier Tuesday, alleging that it failed to follow basic safety protocols.

The Brewer Family is from Grand Rapids, and visited Navy Pier on July 27.

According to the lawsuit, the 8-year-old boy, George, and his brothers were climbing the wall. His younger brothers went first with no issues. When it was George's turn, the attendant allegedly put the harness on him, but did not attach the safety rope.

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW IS GRAPHIC AND MAY BE DISTURBING TO WATCH. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

The lawsuit says the attendant told George to press the button to start the timer and go.

After reaching the top of the wall, George fell 24-feet to the ground because there was no safety rope to allow him to descend safely and slowly, the family said.

His mother recorded the incident as it happened.

"I will never forget the horror of my son hitting the ground so hard with no protection. Within seconds, a beautiful family day turned into our worst nightmare. Little did we know that as we encouraged our son to climb to the top of the wall that he was going to fall off and nearly die," said Erin Brewer, George’s mother. "Our family is traumatized by this."

The lawsuit claims there was no mattress or netting, and he slammed directly onto the concrete pavement.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

George suffered severe injuries all over his body from his face to his ankles, the lawsuit says. He has undergone four surgeries to date, and will have another one in January.

George stayed at Lurie's Children's Hospital intensive care unit for a week. He was confined to a wheelchair for months, and is now using a walker while he receives physical therapy.

According to the lawsuit, when George fell, the employees stood around. Bystanders were the ones who called 911.

The lawsuit also claims that Navy Pier did not reach out to the family to see how George was doing.

The family says they are suing in order to share their story with other parents.

"We trusted Navy Pier to operate the climbing wall safely and care about our kids. It is a major tourist attraction, and we thought it was reputable," said Gideon Brewer, George’s father. "Part of the reason we are filing this lawsuit is to warn other parents who take their children to Navy Pier to beware. Safety and concern for children are clearly not their priorities."

Two employees who were operating the climbing wall and Spectrum Sports are also named as defendants in the suit.

FOX 32 has reached out to Navy Pier for comment, but have not yet heard back.