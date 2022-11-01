Lawsuit filed against Advocate Aurora Health, Facebook after 3M patient records potentially compromised

Advocate Aurora Health System and Facebook are being sued after the hospital system said a data breach may have compromised the records of up to three million patients.

The breach happened last month after the hospital system installed "pixels" on its website.

Pixels are a tracking tool that Advocate said helps them understand patient behaviors, but they now say the data that was collected may have been sent to Google or Meta.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advocate said that when patients used MyChart and LiveWell portals, "certain protected health information would be disclosed in certain circumstances, particularly for users concurrently logged into their Facebook or Google accounts."

The lawsuit, filed by a man in Illinois, claims the hospital and Facebook violated the law and various privacy rights.

The data breach did not include social security numbers, financial accounts or banking information.