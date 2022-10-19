3M patient records held by Advocate Aurora Health System potentially compromised

Three million patient records held by Downers Grove and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health System were potentially compromised.

The breach was reported to the federal government on Friday — as required by law.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Advocate posted a notice about the data breach on its website Wednesday.

Advocate says that when patients used MyChart and LiveWell portals, "certain protected health information would be disclosed in certain circumstances, particularly for users concurrently logged into their Facebook or Google accounts."

The health system says the breach did not include Social Security numbers, financial accounts, or debit or credit card numbers.