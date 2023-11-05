Lawsuit filed against Chicago Blackhawks by former player alleging sexual abuse

A lawsuit has been filed against the Chicago Blackhawks for alleged sexual abuse and harassment of a player.

The lawsuit comes about two years after former player Kyle Beach came forward accusing an assistant coach of sexual assault.

Attorneys for Romanucci & Blandin, LLC, plan to discuss the filing of the lawsuit Monday morning and will detail the abuse that allegedly occurred during the 2009-2010 season.

Attorneys say the player is accusing the same assistant coach that Beach named in a lawsuit in 2021.

The news conference is scheduled to occur at 10 a.m. Monday.

The plaintiff is not expected to be there.