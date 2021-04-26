Lawsuit: Indiana gun shop supplying weapons to gang members, felons in Chicago

The city of Chicago is suing an Indiana gun store, accusing it of putting guns into the hands of gang members and felons.

Attorneys claim that between 2009 and 2016, 850 guns that were purchased at Westforth Sports in Gary were recovered at crime scenes in Chicago.

The lawsuit claims the Gary gun store is the largest out-of-state supplier of illegal guns that end up on Chicago’s streets.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said research by the city and federal law enforcement partners has shown Westforth Sports is selling thousands of crime guns every year.

"The time for us to stop to ask them to do better and make sure they’re not selling to straw purchases, do what they’re required to do as a federally licensed gun dealer, is over," Lightfoot said during an unrelated event. "We’ve tried that. It hasn’t worked. So now we’re in litigation with them."

In a 42-page complaint filed Monday in Cook County, the city of Chicago accuses Westforth Sports of being a "trusted source" for gun traffickers. The lawsuit claims the store looked the other way when selling similar guns to the same people repeatedly and even falsified transaction forms, breaking federal gun laws.

An attorney says there is even a number of federal prosecutions in federal court that involve illegal gun purchases at the Gary shop.

"There are a number of customers that come in multiple times, so I think the complaint lists one individual for example who purchased 90 firearms over a short time period, which is a red flag of gun trafficking, and this isn't by far the only instance where this happens. This happened over and over and over again," said attorney Alla Lefkowitz.

The owner of the store told FOX 32 News he does not have a comment other than he is in shock by the lawsuit and it caught him completely off guard.

The lawsuit is seeking and undisclosed amount of monetary damages for the city and is calling for the shop to change their ways.

The lawsuit notes more than 40 federal criminal prosecutions for illegal gun purchases involving Westforth have been brought in the Northern District of Indiana since 2014. It contends one of the most egregious is the case of Darryl Ivery Jr., 24, who was charged with federal gun offenses last year.

Several of the guns eventually turned up on Chicago’s streets, according to the lawsuit. In one instance, a gun Ivery bought was found at the scene of a shooting in Chicago just 22 days later. Others were found at crime scenes less than a week after Ivery purchased them. Many of them are still believed to be "in circulation" on the streets.

Citing court records, the lawsuit contends Westforth sold Ivery 19 handguns over 14 separate transactions between February and August 2020. During several visits, he purchased multiple firearms at a time.

During questioning by Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents in August, Ivery said he’d bought all but one of the guns "for individuals he had met and resided in Chicago," according to the charges filed against Ivery last year.

Ivery is currently free on bail awaiting trial, records show.

The lawsuit also cites a Taurus semi-automatic pistol purchased from Westforth Sports on Dec. 16, 2019 by Marqwan Blasingame. The weapon was recovered by Gary police the next day and determined it may have been used in a homicide the same day.

Blasingame admitted to the ATF he was straw purchasing weapons for others at Westforth Sports and other gun shops in Indiana, according to prosecutors. He has pleaded not guilty to federal gun violations and is awaiting trial, according to court records.

Associated Press contributed to this report.