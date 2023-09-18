Lawsuits filed after salmonella outbreak at Avondale restaurant

Lawsuits have been filed following a salmonella outbreak linked to a restaurant in Avondale.

Over a dozen individuals fell ill due to salmonella infection after eating food prepared at Carniceria Guanajuato, located at 3140 N California Avenue. Two of the affected individuals have initiated legal action against the restaurant.

The lawsuits allege severe health consequences for the plaintiffs, including one individual who had to be intubated and placed on dialysis. The other spent over a week in the hospital.

As a response to the outbreak, the restaurant has temporarily closed its doors and is working with health officials to identify the source of the contamination.

Salmonella is a bacterium commonly associated with foodborne illnesses, typically characterized by symptoms lasting from 4 to 7 days. Most individuals recover without requiring medical treatment.

The Chicago Department of Public Health advises anyone who has purchased prepared food from the taqueria or the grocery store's prepared food section since August 29 to be aware of potential exposure to salmonella.

For additional information on salmonella, you can visit www.cdc.gov/salmonella.