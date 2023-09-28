Lee Harris: Man wrongfully convicted of 1986 Gold Coast murder to sue Chicago police, city and county

A man wrongfully sent to prison three decades ago was released earlier this year and now plans to file a lawsuit against Chicago police, the city and Cook County.

Lee Harris walked free from Statesville Correctional Center on March 16 after being exonerated for the 1989 murder of Dana Feitler in Gold Coast.

In 2000 and 2001, he spent some time with a man convicted of burglary. When he got out, he hired an attorney to help Harris regain his freedom.

"He told me that he was innocent of first degree murder," said Robert Chattler, Harris’ former cellmate. "I made a promise to him, I said that I would help look into his case when I got out and if I find that what he told me was true I would help him."

Harris says he was forced into confession and was sentenced to 90 years, with no physical evidence connecting him to the case.

To the victim’s family, Harris says he feels bad.

"Because for 33 years, they have lied to them and told them they had a person that committed that crime and all the time they knew they didn’t," said Harris. "So, my heart really goes out to them."

His legal team will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce the lawsuit.