Legal analyst on Rittenhouse: ‘He shouldn’t be making a celebrity out of himself’

The Illinois teen accused of killing demonstrators in Kenosha is out of jail and meeting the celebrities who helped him reach his $2 million bail. But legal experts say posting pictures like the one with actor Ricky Schroder may not be the best thing for him to do to help his case.

FOX 32 legal analyst Karen Conti says the best thing anyone can do in a profile case is lay low and be very cautious of who you associate with.

"Very few jurors will know about this picture, however, if I was his attorney I would tell him to lay low. He shouldn't be making a celebrity out of himself,” said Conti.

The accused killer is out of jail thanks to Schroder and My Pillow CEO and President Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell. They donated the final dollars needed to pay Rittenhouse’s $2-million bail.

"He shouldn't be hanging out with people that are controversial,” Conti said.

Since Schroder’s support of Rittenhouse, he's received death threats on social media. One person talked about knowing where the 50-year-old lives and “lots of people looking for justice. We will see you soon Ricky and make an example of you. Good luck terrorist.”

In turn, Schroder posted a picture of himself holding a riffle and made police aware of the threats.

"I'm not saying it's right wing or left ring. You don't want to offend anyone in this jury pool and if people on the jury pool don't like right wing people, than you don't want to offend members of the jury. I think this is a bad move all the way around,” Conti said.

Rittenhouse is due back in court on December 3rd for a preliminary hearing. His family left their apartment in Antioch because of death threats.