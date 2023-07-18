More legal troubles loom for Trump International Hotel and Tower over alleged misuse of Chicago River water

Two Chicago area groups dedicated to protecting the environment have threatened to take legal action against Trump International Hotel and Tower.

"Friends of the Chicago River" and "Sierra Club Illinois" are accusing the company of misusing water from the Chicago River and failing to implement proper safeguards to protect the river's wildlife.

While most buildings along the river have permits to use significant amounts of water for their heating and cooling systems, the groups claim that Trump International is not taking the necessary steps to prevent harm to the river's wildlife. They say that various fish species are getting caught up in the building's systems, leading to their death, in violation of the Clean Water Act.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"They're not taking the same basic steps that other large building owners are taking to protect the wildlife of the Chicago River, and in the process, they're finding all kinds of different fish species that are sucked into the building and caught up in the heating and cooling systems and therefore killed," said Jack Darin, Director of Sierra Club Illinois.

Trump International has been served a notice of intent to sue, and they have 60 days to respond to the allegations. This would not be the first lawsuit brought against Trump International by these environmental organizations.

FOX 32 reached out to Trump International for comment, but have not received a response.