Legionella bacteria detected at 2 Illinois Department of Corrections facilities

Legionella bacteria has been detected at two Illinois Department of Corrections facilities.

Legionella is a bacteria that occurs naturally in freshwater environments and can cause Legionnaires’ disease if it grows and spreads in plumbing systems.

The bacteria was detected during routine water testing at the Stateville and Joliet Treatment Center facilities this week.

No inmates or staff from either facility are exhibiting symptoms of the disease.

IDOC says anyone who was potentially affected have been notified.

"Protecting the health and safety of the individuals entrusted to our care is the department’s top priority, which is why we routinely test for bacteria like legionella," said IDOC Director Rob Jeffreys. "In partnership with IDPH, the department will continue to closely monitor inmates and will conduct rigorous water cleansing and follow up testing to ensure the bacteria is eradicated."

Legionella testing is done quarterly at all IDOC locations, and the department said it immediately halted the use of the impacted areas and began flushing out water to remove the bacteria when it was detected.