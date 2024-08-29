Legionnaires' disease bacteria found in drinking water at EPA's Chicago Loop offices

Bacteria that can cause legionnaires' disease was detected in the drinking water at the EPA's Chicago Loop offices.

High levels of lead and copper were also found in a pair of water sources at the offices.

The Ralph H. Metcalfe Federal Building on Jackson Houses around 900 EPA workers, and the agency is the top government body in charge of protecting people's health from environmental hazards.

According to the Sun-Times, the bacteria was detected last month.

Employees are now demanding that the issue be fixed immediately and that they be allowed to work from home until the water is safe.