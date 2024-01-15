Leo High School students transform campus in sixth annual MLK Jr. Day of Service

Some high school students in Auburn Gresham spent Monday donating their time as part of Leo High School's sixth annual MLK Jr. Day of Service.

Two shifts of students did their part to help make improvements to the Leo facility, painting classrooms, creating murals, and generally giving an upgrade to spaces all around the school.

Those taking part say the weather wasn't going to stop them from participating.

"He was a man of service. So I think today is really important for us to come out whether it's negative degrees outside or whether it's really nice. Today is the day we honor his remembrance in having a service day," one student said.

In total, 10 murals were painted, all with donated supplies. About 150 volunteers took part in total.