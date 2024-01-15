Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from MON 1:44 PM CST until MON 1:45 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
Wind Chill Advisory
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Eastern Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County

Leo High School students transform campus in sixth annual MLK Jr. Day of Service

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Auburn Gresham
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago students transform campus in MLK Jr. Day of Service

CHICAGO - Some high school students in Auburn Gresham spent Monday donating their time as part of Leo High School's sixth annual MLK Jr. Day of Service.

Two shifts of students did their part to help make improvements to the Leo facility, painting classrooms, creating murals, and generally giving an upgrade to spaces all around the school.

Those taking part say the weather wasn't going to stop them from participating.

"He was a man of service. So I think today is really important for us to come out whether it's negative degrees outside or whether it's really nice. Today is the day we honor his remembrance in having a service day," one student said.

In total, 10 murals were painted, all with donated supplies. About 150 volunteers took part in total.