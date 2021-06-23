Let the party begin: Schubas Tavern in Lake View reopens

One of Lake View's most popular attractions reopened Wednesday.

Schubas Tavern has started up the taps and music.

Some big names have played at the bar on their way up: Dave Matthews Band, Arcade Fire, and Kings of Leon.

Now, after more than a year of being shutdown, live performances will start back up at Schubas beginning Thursday night.

But Wednesday is the night the tavern officially reopens, so the music room and bar area will both be available for Chicagoans to enjoy.

At 5 p.m., anyone of age can stop by and grab a drink at the bar for the first time since October of last year. The bar area will be open at full capacity.

The tavern looks like you may remember, except they now have brand new wood floors.

On Thursday night, live performers will take the stage in the music room for the first time since the start of the pandemic. It will also operate at full capacity, which means 200 people could fill the space.

Before the pandemic, Schubas used to have live music seven days a week, but for now as they ease back into reopening, performances will only take place three nights a week – Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The team at Schubas could not be more excited to be back.

Important to note, you must wear a mask if you are not vaccinated.

Thursday’s live performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and while you will be able to buy tickets at the door, you are encouraged to buy them ahead of time on their website because it could sell out.