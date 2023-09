article

A teenage boy was reported missing from the Hyde Park area Friday morning.

Chicago police say Lewis Meek, 15, was last seen in the 1400 block of West 55th Street.

He was last heard from on Aug. 31. He is known to frequent the area of Division and Keeler.

Meek is 5-foot-7 and weighs roughly 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If located, contact Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.