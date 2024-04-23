Libertyville police warn of attempted robbery on Nature Preserve Trail

Police in Libertyville are cautioning residents following an attempted robbery that occurred on Sunday.

According to authorities, around 9:24 a.m., a male victim was jogging northbound on Libertyville Nature Preserve Trail, approximately 500 feet southwest of Newgate Court.

While running, two men positioned near a trail bench obstructed the victim's path and demanded he empty his pockets. The victim refused, prompting one of the men to punch him in the face. A physical altercation ensued, during which the victim managed to gain the upper hand and retreat southbound from the offenders, police said.

One suspect was described as a 19 to 20-year-old Black male, standing approximately 6'2" with longer unkempt hair and short sides. The second suspect was described as a 17-year-old Black male, around 5'7" with short, thick, unkempt dreadlocks.

The victim sustained minor injuries in the altercation, which did not require medical attention, according to police.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Libertyville Police Department at 847-362-8310.