Libertyville doctors say Ivermectin made COVID patient's heart rate plunge: report

A suburban hospital is fighting back against a court order to administer the drug Ivermectin to a woman battling COVID-19.

Major medical organizations have said the deworming drug is not approved to fight COVID, but some people have pushed for it anyway.

In Libertyville, Advocate Condell Medical Center was ordered to administer Ivermectin after a patient took them to court.

According to the Chicago Tribune, doctors say when they gave her a "mega dose" of the drug, her heart rate plunged. They say this could lead to more heart problems later in life.

The patient's attorneys say the staff gave her the wrong dose and medical records show no significant pulse drop. They say the woman is responding well to the treatment.

FOX 32 has reached out to the hospital for comment and are waiting to hear back.

