Libertyville man found guilty of 17 counts of sexual assault

article

A Lake County jury found a Libertyville man guilty of 17 counts of sexual assault Thursday.

Michael Main, 55, was charged in April 2016 after a victim reported to police they had been sexually assaulted by him over the course of six years.

Libertyville police launched an investigation and arrested Main shortly after.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

He was convicted of six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and 11 counts of criminal sexual assault, all felonies.

"The survivor took that courageous step to come forward, and their faith in the system paid off yesterday," Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said. "We are pleased that the jury saw the truth of this case, and I want to commend the Libertyville Police Department and the trial team for their outstanding work. Our amazing victim support professionals have been with the survivor every step of the way and will continue to assist them."

The trial began Tuesday with the jury hearing from six state witnesses and forensic and medical experts.

Main was held on a $1,500,00 bond from the time he was arrested until his trial. His ability to post cash bond was revoked by Presiding Judge James Boora after the verdict.

Main is facing a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 80 years to be served at 85 percent.

His next hearing will be held Sep. 20.