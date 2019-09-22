Libertyville police searching for man who vanished Friday
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. - UPDATE: Chiu Wah Ng has been found safe.
Lake County police are asking for help locating a 64-year-old man who has been reported missing from suburban Libertyville.
Chiu Wah Ng was last seen about 9 a.m. Friday in the 16300 block of West Arlington Drive leaving his residence after an argument with a family member, according to a missing persons alert from Lake County police.
Ng, who has a mental disability and speaks very little English, is described by police as being 5-feet-6, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said.
He was last seen wearing a red windbreaker, police said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.