License plate readers could be coming to Barrington
BARRINGTON, Ill. - License plate reading cameras could be coming to Barrington.
Under the proposal, the cameras would be installed at 12 locations.
The cameras would take snapshots as cars pass by, noting the make, model and license plate information.
If the vehicle has been reported stolen or there is a warrant associated with it, police would be notified.
The village board is expected to vote on the proposal next month.