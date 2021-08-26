License plate cameras to be installed on Chicago area expressways
CHICAGO - After more than 150 shootings on Chicago area expressways this year, license plate readers are now being installed at the entrance and exits of expressways.
The cameras will capture images of license plates, but no one is monitoring the readers in real time.
The images are high definition and will cover every lane of traffic.
The most violent expressway is the Dan Ryan and that is the location that Illinois State Police are focusing on first.
