Push to upgrade cameras, add license plate readers amid surge of shootings on expressways

It is still a mystery who killed Tamara Clayton in 2019.

She was shot and killed on I-57 at Cicero Avenue as she drove to work.

The 55-year-old was afraid of the Dan Ryan because of the constant shooting.

"I know we can't get her back, but at least we can provide safety for other people," said Tamara Clayton’s sister, Alma Hill.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has allocated $12.5 million to upgrade cameras, add license plate readers and software at 47 locations.

It's called the Tamara Clayton Expressway Camera Act.

"They will be able to track offenders down, make an arrest that will lead to a conviction," said Illinois State Police Colonel David Byrd.

Just this week, there was a shooting on the Bishop Ford. It's one of the most dangerous expressways, along with I-57.

The deadliest in Chicagoland is the Dan Ryan.

Hill says after her only sister was killed, she discovered cameras captured nothing.

"They were unmanned…There was no signaling of gunshots," said Hill.

There is a $27,000 reward to track down Clayton's killer.

Illinois state police are working on buying the cameras and license plate readers as well.

There have already been 27 shootings on Cook County expressways in 2021. Three of those were fatal.

In 2019, there were 52 expressway shootings in Chicago and in 2020, there were 128.