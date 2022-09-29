'Life changing': New funds will help Cook County small businesses recover from pandemic

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle calls it "life changing for thousands of small business owners in Cook County."

The "Grow Grant" program will distribute $71 million to small businesses through 2026.

Preckwinkle says this year's program alone will distribute $25 million, funded through the federal American Rescue Plan.

Small businesses will each receive $10,000 if they have fewer than 20 employees and can demonstrate a negative impact from the pandemic.

Priority will be given to businesses owned by minorities, women, LGBTQ and people with disabilities.

Small business owners have from October 3 through November 1 to apply for the grants.