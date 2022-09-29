Expand / Collapse search

'Life changing': New funds will help Cook County small businesses recover from pandemic

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Cook County
COOK COUNTY - Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle calls it "life changing for thousands of small business owners in Cook County."

The "Grow Grant" program will distribute $71 million to small businesses through 2026.

Preckwinkle says this year's program alone will distribute $25 million, funded through the federal American Rescue Plan.

Small businesses will each receive $10,000 if they have fewer than 20 employees and can demonstrate a negative impact from the pandemic.

Priority will be given to businesses owned by minorities, women, LGBTQ and people with disabilities.

Small business owners have from October 3 through November 1 to apply for the grants.