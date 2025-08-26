Life-sized ‘Pilgrim Mother’ sculpture begins world journey in Des Plaines

The Brief A life-sized sculpture known as "The Pilgrim Mother" will debut Wednesday at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, its first stop on a global tour. The sculpture will stay through Sept. 30 before traveling across the U.S. and then to the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Colombia and other countries. The tour launches celebrations leading up to the 500th anniversary in 2031 of the Virgin Mary’s appearance to Juan Diego in 1531.



A life-sized sculpture from Mexico City will debut Wednesday at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines before beginning a global tour.

What we know:

Known as "The Pilgrim Mother," the sculpture will remain at the shrine through Sept. 30. Its journey will continue across the United States before traveling to the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Colombia and other countries.

The tour marks the start of celebrations leading up to the 500th anniversary of the Virgin Mary’s appearance to Juan Diego in 1531, with the milestone set for 2031.

For parishioners, the shrine’s selection as the first stop carries special meaning.

Organizers expect hundreds, possibly thousands, of worshippers at Wednesday’s unveiling. A private banquet will precede the event.

What's next:

Those interested in attending Wednesday evening's mass will need to register online here.

The shrine is open 24 hours a day, and visitors will be able to view the sculpture at any time during its stay.