Light flurries possible in Chicago with wind chills dipping below zero

The Brief Today will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the teens and 20s, and a chance for light flurries. A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern LaPorte and Berrien counties due to ongoing lake effect snow. Temperatures will warm up this weekend, with highs reaching the 30s and even 40s by Sunday, though ice jam flooding is possible.



Today is partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-teens to low 20s.

There is a chance for light flurries this afternoon and evening. Wind chills are expected to dip below zero again this evening.

There is a winter weather advisory in place for the northern half of LaPorte and Berrien counties, where lake effect snow will continue periodically today and tomorrow.

Tonight, lows will be back to the single digits.

Future Forecast:

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 20s.

Friday will be beautiful, but the sunshine will be deceiving with highs only in the mid 20s. This weekend, we will finally crack into the 30s!

We are expecting it to be in the upper 20s and low 30s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be around 40 with sunshine.

There is a chance for ice jam flooding with the warmer temperatures this weekend. Local rivers will be monitored.

Early next week, highs will be in the low to mid 40s with partly sunny skies.