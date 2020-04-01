Expand / Collapse search

'Light the Night' for healthcare workers prevalent in Andersonville

CHICAGO - Thousands of people Wednesday night in Chicago and across the country put candles and lights in their windows and on their front porches.

It’s all part of a special thank you to the medical workers on front lines during this crisis.

This all started with a simple social media post, asking people to light a candle. It's now been shared throughout the whole country

It got sent around in Andersonville, where every one of Anthony Ponce’s neighbors lit a candle and put it out front.

It also inspired Ponce to play a well-known song about candles, as seen in the video above.