‘Light the Night’ for healthcare workers prevalent in Andersonville

Thousands of people Wednesday night in Chicago and across the country put candles and lights in their windows and on their front porches.

It’s all part of a special thank you to the medical workers on front lines during this crisis.

This all started with a simple social media post, asking people to light a candle. It's now been shared throughout the whole country

It got sent around in Andersonville, where every one of Anthony Ponce’s neighbors lit a candle and put it out front.

It also inspired Ponce to play a well-known song about candles, as seen in the video above.