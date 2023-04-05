Lightfoot offers words of advice for incoming Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

After the Chicago Fire Department's second loss in as many days, Mayor Lori Lightfoot was asked Wednesday what advice she has for Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson.

The tragic deaths of Fire Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk and Firefighter Jermaine Pelt on consecutive days highlight one of the most difficult parts of the job of being mayor.

"As a human being, having to call a family and offer words of condolence that you know really are going to do very little to help the heartbreak and grief that they are feeling, those are tough moments," said Lightfoot. "When you've seen what I've seen. When you've had to make the calls that I've had to make, you better be humble and you better be grateful. It's hard to motivate people when they don't think that their leader has their back, and it's absolutely essential."

It's a behind-the-scenes aspect of the job, but Lightfoot said during her term she would regularly reach out to Chicago's firefighters, police officers, and 911 call-takers and dispatchers to show her support.

"It's why I go to roll calls. It's why I reach out," she said.

Lightfoot said she will share her thoughts directly with Mayor-elect Johnson as soon as they have time to meet in person.