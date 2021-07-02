Lightfoot, Pritzker celebrate post-pandemic economic recovery

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker highlighted post-pandemic economic recovery with a celebration in Little Village Friday.

The event was held at La Catedral and was run by a chef who came to Chicago as an immigrant.

The owner of the restaurant encouraged every small business to apply for these loans.

The restaurant survived the pandemic with the help of small business programs like the Paycheck Protection Program and the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, the owner said.