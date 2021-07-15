Lightfoot announces $1-million fund to reward Chicago residents for illegal gun tips

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is creating a one-million dollar reward fund to try to get guns off city streets.

At a press conference on Thursday, Mayor Lightfoot said Chicago is experiencing too much bloodshed, trauma and funerals – in part because of too many illegal guns on the streets.

"If they are in a house, down the block in a car, in a secret stash – we are calling on our residents to overcome their fears," she said.

Mayor Lightfoot announced a one-million dollar reward fund for information leading to the seizure of illegal firearms. She says in order to combat Chicago’s ongoing violence, it will indeed take a village.

The mayor continues to say the Chicago Police Department is making progress, claiming data shows homicides and shootings are down. However, this year has been the deadliest in more than a decade.

In addition, Chicago police have recovered 6,300 illegal guns this year and are on track to take in 12,000 guns in total by the end of 2021.

Community Activist Pastor Ira Acree commends the mayor on the new initiative but he also says in order for transparency to happen within community, it must also occur within the police department.

"Police department, they have a problem within themselves. Police won't tell on other police officers," he said. "If it's wrong for people in the neighborhood to turn their head, it's certainly wrong when police officers turn their head."

Mayor Lightfoot hopes this million dollar investment will get community leaders and residents to speak up. Specific details about the fund are expected to be released in the days ahead.

Pastor Acree and other community leaders want to know how residents will be kept safe if they do share information with Chicago police.