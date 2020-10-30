Chicago officials prepare for unrest ahead of election

With a hotly contested and highly emotional election just days away, the city of Chicago says it is not taking any chances.

On Friday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the city’s election security plan.

The sounds of hammers and saws echoed throughout downtown Chicago as crews boarded up buildings and erected barriers in case of trouble.

“We’re setting up a wall and some doors so people can still get through, but there are going to be locks if they have to lock it,” said Eliasar Rosales of Milburn Demolition.

At the Office of Emergency Management, city leaders outlined their election security strategy.

“There are no incidents on the horizon based on our latest intelligence. Still, we have stepped up our patrols ahead of the weekend and the upcoming week,” said CPD Supt. David Brown.

The city is canceling days off for some police officers, opening its emergency operation center and moving trucks into position to block key intersections if needed.

The mayor says they want to be prepared in case the presidential election isn’t decided for days or even weeks.

“Chicago, we have to be smart, safe and peaceful. No matter the outcome of next Tuesday’s elections, we all know that emotions will be high because they already are,” said Mayor Lightfoot.

The plan also includes stepped up security at polling places, with a focus on social distancing and COVID-19 protections.