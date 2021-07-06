Lightfoot announces City Hall has reopened to the public

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday that City Hall has reopened to the public.

City Hall operating hours will be between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors will still be required to wear masks and social distance.

"Due to our progress to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19, I am proud to announce that City Hall is officially reopening to the public," Mayor Lightfoot said in a statement. "We are excited to see you all again soon, and we continue encouraging residents to get vaccinated so that we can fully reopen even more spaces throughout the city."

City Hall previously had limited access when the City moved to Phase 5.

Most Departments will continue to be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall with alternate hours of operation times available and limited in-person consultations.

The Department of Buildings (DOB) will continue to offer electronic and phone-based services. The DOB encourages users to continue with these services whenever possible as in-person capacity will remain limited.

For more information about DOB’s current services, you can visit their website.

The Office of the City Clerk will continue to be open from 8 AM-5 PM at City Hall with two neighborhood satellite offices open from 9 a.m.-5 pm. Those interested in purchasing Chicago Vehicle Stickers, residential daily parking passes or dog licenses should visit www.chicityclerk.com.